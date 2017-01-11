Suvro has a distinguished 28-year career in the enterprise software market. At Fuzzy Logix, he is responsible for sales in the Asia Pacific region and for managing the engineering centre in Bangalore. Prior to Fuzzy Logix, his most recent role was as Client Partner at Infosys Technologies. In this role, he was responsible for managing strategic accounts in the US as well as solution delivery. Suvro was responsible for the Insurance and Manufacturing industry verticals. Before Infosys, he spent 8 years at Tata Consultancy Services in various roles across sales, delivery and project management. Suvro started his career as a software analyst for Syncsort Inc., the global leader in high-performance enterprise sorting and searching software. Suvro graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology, NJ, with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Science.