Saro Velrajan works for Ginkos India, as the Chief Strategy Officer. He has 20 years of experience in networking technologies, working for leading companies such as Cisco, Ericsson and Verizon. Saro has an MBA in Technology Management from University of Phoenix. He has held several roles in delivery management, product engineering, marketing and product management. He is passionate about technical blogging, public speaking and coaching. He is the author of the book 'An Introduction to 5G Wireless Networks'.