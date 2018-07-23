Swadha Ojha is a Consultant at Aon Hewitt and has exposure to a wide set of industries including automotive and allied, FMCG, and tech startups. She has worked extensively in a conglomerate set up on interventions around talent development and performance management. She has been involved in designing competency frameworks for the automotive sector and the FMCG industry. She has also worked on designing career frameworks and their linkages to competency frameworks. Swadha has also designed and project-managed the PMS process for a technology startup in the hospitality space. She has also contributed to research towards the annual performance pulse survey of Aon.