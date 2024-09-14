Swapnil Agarwal is a pioneering technology entrepreneur and social impact visionary, dedicated to transforming the social sector through digital innovation. As Co-Founder of Dhwani RIS, a cutting-edge technology-driven data and analytics firm, he empowers global social sector organizations to harness the power of technology for sustainable impact. With expertise spanning ICT4D, impact assessment, SROI, and sustainable development goals, Swapnil has developed a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and social change. With hands-on experience in information systems, M&E, survey tools, IVRS systems, MIS, dashboards, learning management systems, grant management tools, and data science, Swapnil has built a reputation as a thought leader in digital transformation for the social sector. He is passionate about exploring the potential of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, chatbots, IoT, computer vision, and augmented reality to drive social impact. Under his leadership, Dhwani RIS, founded in 2014, has become a trusted partner for non-profits, corporate foundations, international NGOs, UN bodies, and government agencies, delivering customized IT tools and platforms that drive meaningful change. With a master's degree in Rural Management from IRMA and a B.Tech from Nirma University, Swapnil brings a unique blend of technical expertise and social sector understanding to his work. His commitment to sector agnosticism, technology agnosticism, and geography agnosticism ensures that Dhwani RIS remains at the forefront of social impact innovation.