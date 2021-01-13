Mr. Swaran Singh, IAS (R) is the Chairman of the Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of the TVS Motor Company since August, 2018. Before joining SST, Mr. Singh was into public service, where he worked for over three decades. He held significant portfolio in the Government of Tamil Nadu as the Corporation Commissioner in Trichy, District Collector of Tuticorin, and Chairman & MD of TWAD board and Chairman of TNEB. He retired from the Government of Tamil Nadu as Principal Secretary & Commissioner for Industries & Commerce.