Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Swarup Bose

Swarup Bose is the Founder and CEO of Celcius. He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Application. Combined with his 16+ years of experience in the logistics and supply chain sector, he aims to bridge the systemic gaps and address challenges plaguing the industry through effective tech adoption to create a seamless, unbroken cold supply chain network. Swarup’s vision for Celcius took shape during the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The unavailability of staff and coordination errors between the shippers and transporters created chaos in transporting essential commodities across the country. Considering the sustained demand for contactless deliveries and anticipating the need for a robust and seamless cold chain to aid the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Swarup, already in the cold chain business, and his team, came together to create a paradigm shift with Celcius. He has been recognised as the ‘ET Aspiring Indian’ for Innovation in Technology Logistics Supply Chain, and Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2021, among others.
  • 17th Feb 2023
    Decoding tech-enabled cold supply chain solutions for cloud kitchens
    Expert Opinion