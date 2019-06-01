Swati Dayal is the Co-founder & Executive director at Sagoon, an online social commerce platform that share its revenue with every single user. Her responsibilities towards the company include heading the Product and Operations department. in her current role, she is responsible for bringing innovative products to life, Prior to joining Sagoon, Swati had to endure lots of difficulties and hurdles in her journey to success. However, she feels those hardships were instrumental in developing her personality and over time, made her a stronger person. Swati is a self-proclaimed dreamer and optimist. And a travel enthusiast, loves to take baking lessons when not working.