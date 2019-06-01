Swati Popat Vats is the President of Podar Education Network and Early Childhood Association- India. She spearheads Podar Jumbo Kids Plus and Podar Institute of Education as its founder Director. She has over 30 years of experience and that is why she is acknowledged as an icon in the field of early childhood education, both Nationally and Internationally She has authored several books for children and parents. She is a parenting mentor and founder of Born Smart, India's first brain based parent toddler program.