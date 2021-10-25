Taaran Chanana, Managing Director & Co-Founder, MemeChat App.. Taaran is a 23-year-old young entrepreneur who has completed his education in B.Tech, CSE( Computer science Engineering) from SRM University and he had a vision for meme marketing since the day he was involved in the development of various meme pages right from his college days. In his free time, he likes to be on the hunt for content every time, scrolling through the internet just to find what could be the next meme trend, an avid fan of watching mystery movies and playing guitar. (Image Attached)