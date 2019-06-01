EDITIONS
Talha Anwar
I write for Qriyo. I am quiet but I listen. I can read between the lines but I don't judge a book by its cover. I write and am a writer but too far from being an author. I can be reached on talhaanwar.anwar@gmail.com
The unemployed, at times, do not really want a job
Is unemployment on the rise or are we just unemployable? Are we the wrong persons for the job we seek? Does our degree elevate us or brings you down and make us one-dimensional? Let's try to answer some of these questions
by Talha Anwar
11th Jul 2016
· 5 min read