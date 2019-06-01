With a spirit to work for the society and specifically on some special issues, Tanay Pareek founded his dream NGO " Jazzba Foundation" very soon after the completion of his graduation in 2014. His foundation works for artisan promotion & welfare together with, mass awareness and women empowerment. Further , in order to do more he founded his Proprietorship firm & A TM Brand "Jbk Arts" in 2015 . His initiative JBK Arts is an E commerce brand selling across India and dealing in the categories of Ethnic women apparels and Exclusive Home furnishings. He believes, that learning is not a part of life , rather life is a continuous journey of learning and creativity. One should keep patience and peace to become successful. Where comes his educational qualifications, Tanay Pareek has completed his bachelors (BBA) followed by M.com & MBA(Project Management). He also has Six sigma Green & Black belt professional certification from IIBM , UP.