Innovative, detail oriented and a focused leader, Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Lab is a highly networked entrepreneur with a robust experience in product development, alliancing, business planning, contracting and relationship management. With over 20 years of experience, Tanul launched the Bangalore based, Afthonia Lab Pvt Ltd in 2019 as an incubator that focused specifically on the fintech industry. Prior to Afthonia, Tanul successfully co-founded Eatelish, a food service bringing artisan food makers across India directly to the doors of consumers. Having begun her career with Godrej, Tanul gained valuable knowledge with her experience in well-known companies as the Portal Manager at 123 India and the Alliance Manager at Inox, Manager - Alliances at Tata Communications formerly called VSNL etc. She has largely worked in new product development and startup environment. Tanul is a Krav Maga martial artist, a passionate trekker and is also a trained classical dancer and enjoys practicing the same in her leisure