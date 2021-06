Tanusree Gupta is the Co-Founder and Partner of Brancon Communication - a 360 degree media company that helps corporates with 360 degree communication strategies. Tanusree comes with an extensive PR and Branding experience and together with her partner founded Brancon Communication in 2019 to enable corporates to gain optimum media and digital visibility through unmatched communication strategies in Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Social Media, Website development, etc.