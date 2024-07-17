Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Tanya Singhal

Tanya Singhal

Tanya Singhal is an industry expert in the climate technology and renewable energy sector with over 18 years of experience. Tanya is now building Mynzo Carbon - MyNetZerO, which uses AI to automatically measure emissions and create a 'climate identity' and offers personalised nudges to reduce carbon footprint. and finally, closes the loop by building 'My-Forest' for carbon recapture to get to Net Zero. She started her professional journey as a strategy consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology from IIT Delhi and the Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden.