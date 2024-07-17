Tanya Singhal is an industry expert in the climate technology and renewable energy sector with over 18 years of experience. Tanya is now building Mynzo Carbon - MyNetZerO, which uses AI to automatically measure emissions and create a 'climate identity' and offers personalised nudges to reduce carbon footprint. and finally, closes the loop by building 'My-Forest' for carbon recapture to get to Net Zero. She started her professional journey as a strategy consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology from IIT Delhi and the Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden.