Mr. Tao Li started working in the internet industry in the year 1999. His industry experience helped him develop an acute business sense and in-depth thinking of the global internet industry. He decided to create APUS in June 2014, following his success as Senior Vice President, Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company known for its antivirus software, Web Browser, and Mobile Application Store. A serial entrepreneur, TAO is also an active venture capitalist. One of his goals is to help start-ups realize their potential to become global businesses. He has invested in several start-ups in the media, virtual technology and video advertising domain across the world.