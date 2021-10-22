Tapan Mishra is the founder of Seniority, India’s largest shopping destination for senior citizens, and Evergreen Club, a holistic wellness app for older adults. Seniority offers a curated product portfolio of over 10,000 products ranging from medical and wellness to lifestyle and leisure, while Evergreen Club is a digital community for the physical and mental wellbeing of the elderly. An experienced professional, Tapan holds a Double Master’s Degree - MBA in Strategy & Operations from Xavier’s Institute of Management (XIMB) and an MSc in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics (LSE). He has previously managed supply chain for an International Commodities trading company, Trafigura Pte Ltd. He was also part of the core team for VoxPop Clothing after which he headed the online India operations post the acquisition by Bio- world Merchandising. Tapan identified the ignorance of senior care in India, encircled with unorganized supply-side and fragmented market. For him, the goal with Seniority and Evergreen Club is to be the one-stop holistic destination for all senior citizen health and lifestyle needs, offering distinguished and innovative solutions with an unparalleled experience. He believes that his larger career goal is to continue to build businesses that solve real problems and makes the life of others simple and effortless. In his spare time, Tapan enjoys playing snooker and pool and is an ardent fan of cricket.