Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, Ather Energy. Tarun is a graduate of Engineering Design from IIT-Madras, along with Swapnil Jain conceptualized and started ‘Ather Energy’ in 2013. Ather Energy is developing India’s first smart electric scooter that aims to revolutionize the concept of two-wheeler driving in India. Tarun quit his job at Ashok Leyland in 2012 to start work on battery packs - one of the biggest shortcomings in electric vehicles.