Tarun Uppal, is the Founder and CEO of www.Vnaya.Com a brand owned by E Online Tutors Inc. Tarun started his entrepreneurial journey after completing his Bachelors in Business Administration in 2003 with a BPO, and in 2005 he started Creed Infotech in India and in USA. In the last more than a decade Tarun Uppal has worked mainly in International market in the domain of BPO,KPO & Education.