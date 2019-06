Tarun Betala is the author of The Things We Don't Know, a book that traces human history, philosophy and culture over 6000 years. Over the last three decades, Tarun has lived in 4 countries across the world and his passion to explore the world has brought him to to more than twenty countries. Tarun currently lives in Singapore with his wife. Hist latest book 'The Things We Don't Know' is available on Amazon & Flipkart, worldwide.