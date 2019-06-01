EDITIONS
Tarun Birani
Tarun is the Founder and Director of TBNG Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. TBNG Capital Advisors is a SEBI registered Investment Advisory Firm The firm oversees assets under advisory of 150 crore across products. He is an MBA (Finance). With over 15 years experience in Financial Planning & Wealth Management business. Furthermore, Mr. Birani is a Certified Financial Planner (CFPCM) registered with Financial Planning Standards Board India (FPSBI), which is the highest level of certification worldwide in the field of Financial Planning. He can be contacted tarun@tbng.co.in

Why personal finance advice is required for startup entrepreneurs

Separating personal and business finance.Tend to make higher income early in life; thus face this question sooner.Tend to have complicated instruments like stocks options and PE funding as part of their compensation.Believe they are rational which is actually a problem when it comes to money.
by Tarun Birani
Share on
4th Aug 2017 · 6 min read