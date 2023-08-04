Tarun has a strong background in strategic leadership and is driving cross-functional synergies. With over four years of experience in the strategy domain, he has made a significant impact by excelling in stakeholder management, corporate development & governance in multiple organisations. During his time as Chief of Staff in Gameskraft, Tarun spearheaded multiple strategic projects ranging from expansion to regulatory compliance and contributing significantly in establishing the CEO office team for the gaming giant. Moreover, having contributed to Xiaomi India's Strategy and Planning as part of the COO Office Team, Tarun worked extensively on increasing the brand’s offline presence via multiple retail channels by streamlining processes and led major omnichannel strategy projects. Tarun’s passion for learning new things with a focus on operational excellence drives his commitment to success in the consumer tech industry. Outside of his professional endeavors, Tarun possesses a keen interest in exploring the realms of equity markets and web3 gaming.