Tarun Dua, an alumnus of NIT Kurukshetra, is Co-founder and Managing Director of E2E Networks Limited. He has 20+ years of experience in has grown into a prominent figure in the public cloud industry. E2E Networks assists startups to upscale them to the unicorn and decacorn stage by helping them upscale their public facing compute infrastructure deployments and significantly contributed to the growth of startups hosted on its in India, low latency Cloud Computing Platform in India.