Tarunjeet Rattan is the Managing Partner, Nucleus PR. An seasoned communication professional she has over 18+ years of experience in the field. She started her Public Relations career in Mumbai where she spearheaded several national level projects while with various agencies. After winning numerous accolades from clients and seniors for her work, she joined the Publicity Division of Star India Pvt Ltd and worked on five channels before moving on to start Nucleus PR. She is currently the Managing Partner at the firm. Along with working out clear communication goals she excels at strategizing and delivering relevant media counsel that form the core of an effective communication strategy. Often known as a creative strategist and growth enabler by her clients and peers, she thrives on new challenges that help her grow beyond the comfort zone and be more. She is also currently serving as a board member for PR Boutiques International (PRBI), an international network of boutique PR firms.