Tarun is a seasoned technology entrepreneur and investor. He is the Founder of Join Ventures, which owns IGP.com, one of the world's leading online gifting companies and Interflora.in, India business of the world's largest floral company. Tarun started his career as a Scientist with DRDO, where he played a crucial role in designing the flight control systems for India's first supersonic fighter aircraft - Tejas. He then designed the world's first biometric ATM for the financial inclusion of low-income microfinance consumers in India. Tarun has over 12 years of investing experience at two of the world's leading private equity firms (3i and CVCI) where he successfully led & managed investments of over $500 million in India. He is an active angel investor in Indian start-ups with investments in E-commerce, Financial Services, Technology and Consumer companies. Tarun is an Aeronautical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh and MBA from Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.