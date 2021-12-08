Tebogo Mogaleemang is the Founder & Organisation Lead of a data innovative startup called Spectrum Analytics - incorporated in Botswana and South Africa. He leads a multi-disciplinary team that enables enterprises leverage data to adapt and thrive in the digital economy. Tebogo frequently writes and speaks on Grassroots Impact, Entrepreneurship, STEM Innovation, Lifelong Learning & Systems Thinking. He graduated with Master of Engineering in Electronics from the University of Southampton in 2008.