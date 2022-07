Sarvesh Bagla, an SEO expert, founded Techmagnate in 2006 with the goal to revolutionize the Digital Marketing Industry in India. Under his stewardship, Techmagnate has been recognized as a leading Digital Marketing Agency in India that has distinguished itself for ensuring high quality and ethical SEO services. Sarvesh takes great pride in having grown Techmagnate into a globally competitive brand while focusing on principles such as digital excellence and customer growth.