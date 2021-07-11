Teja Chekuri is the Managing Partner at Ironhill India and holds several board level positions in different companies. After completing his degree in MS – Electrical and Electronics Engineering in Gannon University he worked in various startups and IT companies. He started his entrepreneurial journey with Northface Holdings as the Managing Director in 2012 and invested in Axlr Data Private Limited. But he kept coming back to food – his first love. He co-founded the Godavari Group of Restaurants in the US and continued to explore more in the segment. Teja then looked at Indian mixes and unique spices that can be added to the brews to bring about an interesting experience for beer connoisseurs. That’s how Ironhill India came about. Since its launch , the brand has established multiple footprints at a rapid pace under his leadership. His vision is to keep bringing new concepts of food and brews to food lovers everywhere. With Ironhill, he is now focusing on India to create a fabulous concept where you can enjoy authentic varieties of craft beer served with good food in a great ambiance. As an entrepreneur, the soft spoken Chekuri defines risk taking, creative thinking and action-oriented approach as his key traits that drives him towards success. In his leisure time, he enjoys reading, watching adventure movies, and travelling. A curious learner, he is quick to explore new technology and adopt it to ensure seamless business operations. Teja is in his element when he is experimenting and doing research on new product development and ideas to bring in new concepts in the food and beverage industry.