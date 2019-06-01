EDITIONS
Analysis
What Do Cloud Service Providers Need to Compete with Amazon Web Services
With its recent announcement of IOPS provisioning, Amazon has once again leapfrogged ahead of its competition in the cloud computing industry. Few may have realized that this particular announcement is backed by a breakthrough technology. Historically, storage performance has been considered unpredictable due to various factors involved and the technology limitation in controlling them
by tejas.baldev
23rd Nov 2012
· 3 min read
Analysis
Betting big on Microsoft
This is probably one of the most important years from the perspective of Microsoft. A lot of solutions and products are up for a refresh, and if the sources are to be believed- Microsoft is going to take the market by the storm. Microsoft is looking aggressive to gain back the market share right from the enterprise and small & medium businesses to consumer segment.
by tejas.baldev
23rd Oct 2012
· 4 min read
Resources
The Top 3 Challenges for Student Entrepreneurs !
So we've said a lot about how starting up as a student is probably the best thing you can do. You have fewer responsibilities, have the freedom and flexibility to try a lot of things, you don't have m...
by tejas.baldev
23rd Jul 2012
· 3 min read