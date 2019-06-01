Tejas Khoday is a Stock broker in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), a member of BSE Brokers Forum (Bombay Stock Exchange) and also, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Born and raised in Bangalore, Tejas has completed his schooling from¬¬ the prestigious Vidya Niketan School and later, received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Jain College. He also holds Post Graduate Diploma in Finance from Indian School of Business and Finance, with an additional certification of CFA Level One from CFA, USA.