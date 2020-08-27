Tejas Parulekar is Founder of SaffronStays - Where Families Bond, a hospitality collective. She is a chartered accountant and a corporate banker. During a family trip to Europe, Tejas and her husband Devendra Parulekar noticed the dearth of curated and quality home stay options in the country. This inspired them to ideate a platform that offered the comfort of a home on a holiday and they launched SafrronStays. Tejas heads the Home Acquisition, Finance and Operations teams. In her spare time, she likes swimming, playing basketball and trekking in the monsoons in the Sahyadris.