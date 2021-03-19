Tenzing Niyogi is the Chief Executive Officer at Ultimate Kho Kho. With more than 16 years’ experience across Sports Strategy planning, Broadcasting, Sponsorship, Development of Leagues/Sports IP and Events, Tenzing has led integrated Sports programs with national and local relevance. As the CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho, he is currently developing India’s first professional Kho Kho league to be launched in 2021. Project Management on sports leagues, facilitating with games developers to drive esports IPs, building Fan Engagement models, working across global clientele on creating Smart Stadium concepts and building sustainable financial models are solutions which Tenzing worked on during his tenure at EY. An alumnus of Hindu College, Delhi University, upon finishing his Masters in Sports Management, Tenzing joined Tiger Sports Marketing in 2003, following which he travelled to Oman, Muscat to head significant events initiatives in the Middle East market. On returning to India in 2007 he successfully worked with leading celebrity management firm, Globosport; subsequently moving to CNBC TV18 where he led the North India market for Sports Sponsorship & Events. By 2012 Tenzing was heading TEN Golf, India’s only Golf Channel under Taj Television banner, leading their Special Events, Marketing & Distribution portfolio working closely with content right holders & media agencies.