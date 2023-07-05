🚀 TestCaseLab - is the modern QA test case management system.

It allows QA's to organize their test cases, diversify them according to different categories, therefore gather them into plans and build clear-cut test runs for QA engineers to follow.





☝Just a shortlist of what TestcaseLab offers:

✓ Unlimited users

✓ Unlimited projects

✓ 300+ software development companies use TestCaseLab

✓ All data entered on TestCaseLab securely saved by encryption

✓ 24/7 accessibility, live and personal chat support inside the system





🎓 We’re glad to support any continuing education!

Please contact us at [email protected] and get an exclusive subscription with no limits free of charge!





🇺🇦 TestCaseLab is a Ukrainian SaaS cloud solution that was created in 2016 by QA engineers of Gera-IT company, which provides outsourcing development services.





🚀 From the very beginning, we knew the main issues that QA engineers may have on their projects as we had them on ours.





🧰 So we designed a solution that:





✅ Allows doing less routine work comparing to the usual test case management methods (google/excel spreadsheets or the other tool);

✅ Affordable for any type of business (unlimited users, pay only for test cases);

✅ Speed up the testing process;

✅ Has no needless clicks;

✅ Allows update test cases on the fly during a test run;

✅ Easy to understand where to optimize the testing process;

✅ Makes QA team satisfied;

✅ Has integrations with commonly used tools (Redmine, Jira, Pivotal, YouTrack, Asana, Trello, Mantis).





To find out more, please visit our website: https://www.testcaselab.com/