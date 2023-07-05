Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TestCaseLab

🚀 TestCaseLab - is the modern QA test case management system.

It allows QA's to organize their test cases, diversify them according to different categories, therefore gather them into plans and build clear-cut test runs for QA engineers to follow.


☝Just a shortlist of what TestcaseLab offers:

✓ Unlimited users

✓ Unlimited projects

✓ 300+ software development companies use TestCaseLab

✓ All data entered on TestCaseLab securely saved by encryption

✓ 24/7 accessibility, live and personal chat support inside the system


🎓 We’re glad to support any continuing education!

Please contact us at [email protected] and get an exclusive subscription with no limits free of charge!


🇺🇦 TestCaseLab is a Ukrainian SaaS cloud solution that was created in 2016 by QA engineers of Gera-IT company, which provides outsourcing development services.


🚀 From the very beginning, we knew the main issues that QA engineers may have on their projects as we had them on ours.


🧰 So we designed a solution that:


✅ Allows doing less routine work comparing to the usual test case management methods (google/excel spreadsheets or the other tool);

✅ Affordable for any type of business (unlimited users, pay only for test cases);

✅ Speed up the testing process;

✅ Has no needless clicks;

✅ Allows update test cases on the fly during a test run;

✅ Easy to understand where to optimize the testing process;

✅ Makes QA team satisfied;

✅ Has integrations with commonly used tools (Redmine, Jira, Pivotal, YouTrack, Asana, Trello, Mantis).


To find out more, please visit our website: https://www.testcaselab.com/

  • 5th Jul 2023
    How developers can boost software testing with test preparation worksheet
    Technology