He is the Founder & CEO, mSupply.com. mSupply.com is India's largest B2B commerce company for construction, infrastructure, interiors, industrial, manufacturing, MRO related products and materials. It was founded in August of 2015. Prior to mSupply. TGC Prasad was the Country Head and Board Member for Misys, India, a USD 4 billion global IT Software Product Company. He founded three construction companies and delivered large residential projects of about 1 million sq. feet. He was one of start-up team of Mindtree, a USD750 million IT Services company. At Alcatel-Lucent, he led the M & Org Strategy for Europe South & Asia Pac theatres. With Coopers & Lybrand, he was responsible for implementation of Enterprise & Supply Chain Management solutions. He is President of System Society of India. He is a Civil Engineer from NIT, Calicut (Distinction) and did his Masters (Gold Medalist) from Tata Institute, Mumbai. He attended and delivered programs at Stern School of Management (NY), Fordham School (NY), IIMA & IIMB.