Thanmai has been associated with the organisation since its inception and has overseen the Product Management and Development at IoTRL. Thanmai, a Mechanical Engineer from PES University, has a passion for exploring technology ideas which can offer simple solutions to complex problems. He is dedicated to facilitating quality Research and Development at IoTRL and look for potential verticals which require diversification in terms of technology implementation. Thanmai is currently overlooking potential innovations in the integration of various IOT segments through technologies at hand and incorporating unique features to provide customers a quality service in every domain.