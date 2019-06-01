I am an Orthopaedic-Joint Replacement surgeon by profession, a spiritual seeker by innate devotion and a writer by passion. Educated at two of the most premier medical institutes of India, I have been diligently pursuing my career in medicine for over 13 years. I completed my MBBS from KMC Mangalore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and post-graduation in orthopaedic and reconstructive surgery from COEO (Centre of Excellence in Orthopaedics), Apollo Main Hospital, Chennai. I currently am the Medical Director and head of the department of Joint Replacement and Trauma surgery at K M Hospital, Raipur. I also am the author the book “The Possibility”.