Thirukumaran Nagarajan is the Co-founder and CEO of Ninjacart - India’s largest fresh produce supply chain company. Ninjacart’s focus is to make our innovation more accessible and leverage our strengths to innovate for new product categories and customer segments while solving complex supply chain problems. On seeing a gap in the food distribution market and opportunity to add value through technology, Thiru founded Ninjacart as an on-demand grocery delivery company in 2015 along with Vasudevan Chinnathambi, Kartheeswaran KK, Ashutosh Vikram, and Sharath Loganathan. Thiru later realized upon the inefficiency of the current supply chain for perishable produce and pivoted the company to become an end to end B2B fresh produce platform. His vision is to build India’s most efficient and largest supply chain company, improving the lives of producers, businesses & consumers in a meaningful manner. Thiru holds a PGDM in Finance and Operations from the prestigious IIM Kozhikode. Prior to starting Ninjacart, Thiru has worked with ABB, Axis Bank, Aavishkar & TaxiForSure in varying capabilities. Thiru is also a serial entrepreneur, having founded EduRaft (Education Classifieds startup) and Shout App (Location-based social network app) earlier.