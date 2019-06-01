Tom is a Co-Founder and Partner of Aspada Investment Advisors. Prior, he was one of the first employees of SeaChange Capital Partners, a social sector financial intermediary founded by former senior partners of Goldman Sachs. Earlier, he worked in the Investment Management Division at Goldman Sachs in San Francisco. Tom received his MBA at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, and his BA in Economics from Providence College. While at ISB he focused on innovations in early stage financing and entrepreneurial ecosystems in India and other emerging markets. He has worked and traveled extensively throughout India and Asia. He currently serves on the Board of NeoGrowth Credit and serves as a Board Observer across several of Aspada's portfolio companies.