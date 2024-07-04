Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Tijil Thakur

Tijil Thakur

Tijil Thakur is an Associate in the Dispute Resolution practice in the New Delhi office of Khaitan & Co. Prior to joining the Firm, Tijil was a Judicial Clerk cum Law Researcher at the High Court of Delhi.