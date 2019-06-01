Tina Garg is the Founder and CEO of Pink Lemonade, a creative agency specializing in communication, content, and design. A strong creative spark, a passion for design, and her love for all things creative are the reasons behind Tina’s entrepreneurial success. She started the organization formally in 2011 and has grown the business from a single employee to over 80 individuals today. As CEO, she is the firm’s key strategist and planner, working with CXO-level and senior leaders across client organizations to develop effective market strategies and communication. Under her leadership, the firm has won numerous awards and has earned the recognition as one of the city’s leading full-service communication agencies.