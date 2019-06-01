Ting-Yi Chang is a research intern at the Centre for Internet and Society (CIS), Bangalore. She is pursuing a degree in International Development Studies and Media Studies at the University of Toronto. Ting-Yi is interested in local community building in the modern age and how improving its gender diversity helps knowledge dissemination and projects like Wikipedia to become a more equitable space for all. She is currently conducting action research on the Wikipedia Gender Gap issue along with local community members.