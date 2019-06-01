Vice President of Products & Solutions, Absolutdata Analytics. Mr. Pal has 14 years of experience in using data analytics to help companies make better decisions. His passion for transforming business with advanced data technology has helped Fortune 500 clients across a variety of industries, including financial services, CPG, retail, hospitality, and tech. He leads Absolutdata’s development of next-generation data science. He relishes creating new solutions and services based on big data, machine learning, and digital analytics. As head of Absolutdata Labs, he leads the development and delivery of the company’s NAVIK family of products.