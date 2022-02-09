Mr. Tridib Mukherjee is the Vice President of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Games24x7. Tridib leads a strong multi-dimensional research agenda cutting across Game AI, Process AI, and Content AI while inculcating AI/ML-first approach in end-to-end solutions. Under his leadership, the AI & DS team at Games24x7 forays into research, development, and application of AI/ML towards automating business decision making; analyzing and mining players’ skills and strategies; thereby enhancing and personalizing user journeys and gameplay experiences.