LOGIN
YourStory
YourStory Club
YourStoryTV
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
More
Companies
Advertise With Us
Makers-India
AutoStory
MyStory
Weekender
Journal
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
English
Kannada
Hindi
Tamil
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
English
Kannada
Hindi
Tamil
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
Tuhin Sharma
Tuhin Sharma is the Co-founder of Accio Robotics.
14th Mar 2021
The story of a startup born in the middle of a pandemic and how it got its first cheque from 100X.VC
Startup
Remove