Tushar Haralkar is IBM Security Software's Technical Sales Leader, India/South Asia Region. He manages the IBM Security Software portfolio for India and South Asia region. He helps clients put zero trust and XDR into action by addressing security challenges amidst changing business priorities like increased hybrid cloud adoption, newer data privacy laws, increased remote workforce, building modern SOC, and evolving threat landscape. He has over two decades of experience in cybersecurity with a unique combination of business consulting, system integration, and product pre-sales skills.