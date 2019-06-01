Tyler Norwood is an ecommerce and business development professional, specializing in building and leading high performance teams. Tyler spent the past three years in south East Asia working for some of the top investment firms and technology startups in Vietnam. Tyler is interested in working and consulting for companies that have a compelling story and are focused not just on top line growth but also on their impact. He is currently the Global Business Development Manager of the Global Fashion Group and is based in Gurgaon.