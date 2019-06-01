Prof Dr. Uday Salunkhe is the Group Director of Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool), which is amongst the premier private business school in India, with campuses in Mumbai and Bangalore. His 20 years of experience in academia coupled with industry experience of over 11 years has steered WeSchool to great heights by pioneering unique academic programs, partnerships with universities and organizations across the globe. He has also established linkages with several leading universities and institutions across the globe.