Uday has over 9 years of experience in multiple areas of finance and banking. He has well-versed in capital markets and risk consulting. Prior to ePayLater, he has worked with ICICI Bank and Accenture. Uday has completed his B.Tech from JNTU Hyderabad and then went on pursue PGDBM from MDI, Gurgaon. He is also a certified financial risk manager and chartered financial analyst as well.