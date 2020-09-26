Udit Joshi is currently serving as an Integrated Marketing Specialist at Topline Consulting Group. Udit brings along an expansive marketing communications experience and positioning acumen to create the highest brand equity. An avid practitioner of Brand Positioning, his foundation lies in structured content creation to build highest brand recall. He has emphasised to play a role which thrives on both strategy and campaigns for brand building and impact. Udit is credited with making brands achieve their due visibility among the target audience across domains. He has won the prestigious Abbys (Goafest) and several prominent Industry awards in over 11 years of Marketing Communications experience. As the industry is changing, Udit is a strong believer in the convergence of Marketing with the allied fields. He is a contributing author at leading marketing media platforms. Udit is aligned with Marketing and Academic institutions for varied affiliations and partnerships with an aim to contribute, deliberate and bring out best marketing communication models.