Umang is the co-founder of Handybook, an online platform for instantly booking home services. Based in New York, the service has been expanding rapidly since launching last year and investors in the company include Highland Capital and General Catalyst. Umang was previously at Harvard Business School which he dropped out of to work on Handybook. In an earlier life, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company and on another start-up College Connect. His interests include consumer tech, travelling, football and (attempts at) writing. You can follow him on Twitter: @umangdua