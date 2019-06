Umesh Rao is the Founder and CEO of Vector Projects (I) Pvt. Ltd. He is a first generation entrepreneur, and holds a degree in Civil Engineering with 25 years of experience in office infrastructure and interior fit-outs. Prior to establishing Vector Projects, he was a part of Tata Exports, ICICI Bank and 3i Infotech and was also responsible for setting-up office spaces of 15, 00,000 sq. ft of area for the latter two companies.